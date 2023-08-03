The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
AMERICAN THINKER
BABYLON BEE
FBTV
REASON
ZEROHEDGE
About
AMERICAN THINKER
BABYLON BEE
FBTV
REASON
ZEROHEDGE
About
Welcome to Trans Kindergarten!
August 3, 2023 | Tags:
education
Transitional Kindergarten is worthless at best, and in some places, it can be very hazardous for children.
Source
Read More...
Tags:
education
Subscribe
Notify of
new follow-up comments
new replies to my comments
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
Δ
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
Δ
0
Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Load More Comments
wpDiscuz
0
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.
x
(
)
x
|
Reply
Insert