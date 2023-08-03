Wipe That Smile Off Your Face, Peasant: Biden Regime Pressured Facebook to Ban Jokes

August 3, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The Biden regime has an ever-lengthening record of opposition to the freedom of speech: the abortive Disinformation Governance Board, the Twitter Files revelations that regime apparatchiks pressured Twitter to remove dissenting tweets, the weaponization of the “Justice” Department against the regime’s principal opponent, and on and on. It thus comes as no surprise that the …



Read More...