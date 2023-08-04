The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Donald Trump’s Rally in Alabama: Calling Out “Weak” Republicans

August 4, 2023   |   Tags:

Donald Trump said, "He [Biden] shouldn't be allowed to be president," before criticizing his own party. "And the Republicans best get smart and tough because most of them now come across as a bunch of wimpy jerks," said the speaker. Additionally, you must develop toughness and intelligence and use fire to combat fire. You must not permit this to continue.


