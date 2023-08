Ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Called Jan. 6 Events A Cover-Up

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told Tucker Carlson that he thinks January 6th was a “cover up.” “Everything appears to be a cover up,” Sund said. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist but when you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it’s all watered down. I’m not getting intelligence, I’m …



Read More...