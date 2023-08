Islamic State Finally Admits Top Leader Is Dead

August 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the April death of its leader, Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi, and named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as his replacement, the group's spokesman said in an undated recording published on its Telegram channel. The post Islamic State Finally Admits Top Leader Is Dead appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...