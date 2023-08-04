The Invasion Continues: Illegals Crossing US Border Skyrocket In July (Video)

On Thursday’s The Sons of Liberty Radio, I reminded listeners of the treason of Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah, Joe Biden and Leon Panetta regarding Extortion 17. Well, that treason continues under the illegitimate Biden administration because he was never brought to justice and it’s coming in the form of God’s judgment (Deuteronomy 28), as …



Read More...