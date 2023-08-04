WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 54)

August 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden, 80, took another vacation this week at his beach house in Delaware, site of his infamous bicycle crash. He has since been equipped, we presume, with military-grade stabilizing technology to prevent another embarrassing tumble, which could easily kill him. (Context: Falls are the leading cause of injury-related deaths among Americans aged 65 and up.) The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 54) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



