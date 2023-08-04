The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 54)

August 4, 2023   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden, 80, took another vacation this week at his beach house in Delaware, site of his infamous bicycle crash. He has since been equipped, we presume, with military-grade stabilizing technology to prevent another embarrassing tumble, which could easily kill him. (Context: Falls are the leading cause of injury-related deaths among Americans aged 65 and up.) The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 54) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


