Debate Showdown: DeSantis’ Counterproposal Mocked as Democratic Rivals Question His Intentions

August 6, 2023   |   Tags:

Politico quotes Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom, as saying, "What a joke." "Desantis' counterproposal is replete with crutches to cover his fear and incompetence—swapping opening speeches with a promotional film, shortening the amount of time he must spend on stage, adding cheat notes, and a cheering section.


