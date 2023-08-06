The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Doctor Coalition Sues California Medical Board for Insisting ‘White Individuals Are Naturally Racist’

Two doctors, one black, and the other an Iranian-American, have sued the Medical Board of California for its requirement forcing a continuation of medical education courses that are focused on […] The post Doctor Coalition Sues California Medical Board for Insisting 'White Individuals Are Naturally Racist' appeared first on The Western Journal.


