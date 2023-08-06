Doctor Coalition Sues California Medical Board for Insisting ‘White Individuals Are Naturally Racist’

August 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Two doctors, one black, and the other an Iranian-American, have sued the Medical Board of California for its requirement forcing a continuation of medical education courses that are focused on […] The post Doctor Coalition Sues California Medical Board for Insisting 'White Individuals Are Naturally Racist' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...