Donald Trump Raises Legitimate Concerns Over Impartiality of Judge in Ongoing Criminal Federal Case

August 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In a strongly-worded message on Truth Social, the ex-president expressed his discontent regarding the assignment of Judge Tanya Chutkan to preside over his case. Additionally, he indicated his intention to request her recusal and a change of venue from Washington D.C.



Read More...