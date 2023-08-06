Interacting With Robots In Everyday Life?

Robots have taken over a lot of work in the industrial sector but how much does the average person interact with robotic machines or AI-driven products on a daily basis?

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, using data from Statista's Consumer Insights, around 25-30 percent of people in several developed nations are owners of a smart home appliance and about as many have used robo-advising, an AI-based service that makes investment decisions based on an algorithm.

Comparing countries, urban Chinese respondents were more likely than Americans, Germans, Brits or South Koreans to interact or have interacted with household robots or robo-advisors.

44 percent of Chinese had experience with robo-advisors, with 28 percent having used such a service in the past year. 56 percent said they owned a smart home appliance like a robot vacuum or a smart microwave.

Additionally, around 20 percent of Americans had used AI-based text tool ChatGPT as of April 2023.

Around 10-12 percent of U.S. adults had also experimented with other online AI tools, the survey found. This compared to 19 percent of Germans and 16 percent of Brits who had used ChatGPT as of April.