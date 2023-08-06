Roseanne Barr Roasts Biden for Gloating Over Trump, Promoting Alter Ego Merchandise

August 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As former President Donald Trump faced arraignment Thursday on charges linked to his challenge of the 2020 election, President Joe Biden released a social media video using the “Dark Brandon” […] The post Roseanne Barr Roasts Biden for Gloating Over Trump, Promoting Alter Ego Merchandise appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...