52 Injured As Migrants Clash At Eritrean Cultural Festival In Sweden

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Pro- and anti-government groups caused chaos in Stockholm as vehicles and festival tents were torched, and police are preparing for further disorder...

Swedish police are preparing for more civil unrest at an Eritrean cultural festival being held in Stockholm after more than 50 people were injured and dozens detained in violent scenes on Thursday.

Chaos ensued at the festival held in the Järvafältet in Stockholm as protesters stormed the festival and clashed with the event’s organizers, who they accuse of being a propaganda outlet for the Eritrean government.

Around 1,000 demonstrators stormed through police barriers and began tearing down festival tents, torching vehicles, and attacking organizers with wooden sticks.

Eight people were hospitalized with serious injuries, while one person was arrested on suspicion of arson, local media reported.

Idag utspelades våldsamma scener vid en regimtrogen eritreansk festival på Järvafältet. Uppemot 1000 personer stormade ett tivoli på festivalområdet.



Tivolit revs av motdemonstranter och de använde tältstolpar och påkar mot polisen samt kastade stenar mot dem.



Totalt kaos helt… pic.twitter.com/7q228v8Wuy — Färbåd Jalali (@farbodjalali) August 3, 2023

“In addition to the 52 injured, 3 police officers are also hurt, but it is unclear whether they have been attacked or whether the injuries occurred during their work itself,” said police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl. “I can confirm that one person has been arrested, while many people were taken into custody to prevent disturbances,” added on-duty officer Andreas Dahlin.

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scenes as the demonstrators sought to disrupt the annual event, which critics claim is used to promote the tyrannical Eritrean government, while event organizers accused the protesters of being “terrorists.”

“It’s total anarchy, I’ve never seen so many policemen in my entire life,” eyewitness Oskar Malmsten told Sweden’s SVT broadcaster. “You can only see smoke and fire from here,” added SVT reporter Kovan Alshawish at the scene.

SVENSKA POLISEN, DEN SOM SKA SKYDDA TILLÅTER LAGLÖSA MISSHANDLA OSS OCH VÅRA RÄTTIGHETER @polisen_sthlm @SvD @Aftonbladet @sverigesregering pic.twitter.com/lV3lAopLBz — Henok Tesfai (@hokkki) August 3, 2023

The Swedish government criticized those involved in the civil disorder and warned Eritrean nationals given the opportunity to live in Sweden against bringing violence and unrest to the country.

“It is not reasonable for Sweden to be drawn into other countries’ domestic conflicts in this way,” Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer wrote in a statement to the Swedish news agency TT.

“If you flee to Sweden to escape violence, or are on a temporary visit, you must not cause violence here. The police’s resources are needed for other purposes than keeping different groups apart from each other,” he added.