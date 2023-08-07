Brickbat: It’s Not Easy Being Green

Scottish Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said that since 2000, 15.7 million trees have been felled on land managed by Forestry and Land Scotland to make way for wind farms. She said that represents about 7,858 hectares (19,417 acres) of trees. The government is looking to more than double the amount of electricity generated by wind in Scotland, and it is looking at legislation that would further weaken protection for wild lands and allow larger wind turbines of up to 850 feet tall.

