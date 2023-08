Judge Presiding Over Trump Documents Case Smacks Down Special Counsel Jack Smith

August 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Special Counsel Jack Smith — the man who indicted former President Donald Trump — is swimming in deep waters after the judge presiding over the Trump classified documents case slammed […] The post Judge Presiding Over Trump Documents Case Smacks Down Special Counsel Jack Smith appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...