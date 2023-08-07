The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Manchin Begs Schumer to Boost Potential Reelection Bid Amid Flailing Poll Numbers

August 7, 2023   |   Tags:

West Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin is begging Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) to flood his state with campaign spending as he stares down a difficult reelection bid in 2024, according to a new report. The post Manchin Begs Schumer to Boost Potential Reelection Bid Amid Flailing Poll Numbers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x