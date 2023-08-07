Ne-Yo Caves to the DNA-Denying Mob

August 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

R&B singer Ne-Yo went from truthteller to propagandist overnight as he caved to the trans-mob. He’s just the latest celebrity to speak out against LGBTQIA+ supremacy, only to reverse course at the first sight of pitchforks and torches.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity. I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive. Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy. At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

This reversal follows his statements during an interview in which he rightly proclaimed that men were men and women were women.

As transcribed by The Blaze [emphasis added]:

“I have no issue with the L-,B-,G-, I have no problem with none of y’all, with nobody. Love who you love. Do what you do. I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And it wasn’t but two genders, and that’s just how I rocked it. “Now, you could identify as goldfish if you feel like it, that ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not going to call you a goldfish, but you want to be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. It’s just, we live in a weird time man. “I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ and you just let him rock with that? If you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves? When did that happen? He can’t drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?”

The cancel mob sprung up immediately and viciously. Apparently, the rest of his career and possibly other elements of his life were threatened so he reversed course immediately.

Two quick takeaways from this. First, if you’re not willing to stand by and handle the consequences of your actions or words, then don’t do or say them. Second, we need to be careful before jumping on someone’s bandwagon, especially if they’re taking on the woke mob. I tend to never jump on anyone’s bandwagon, but I’m also very cynical about celebrities in general.

As Matt Walsh from Dailywire noted, this is cowardice. Did we expect anything different? Sound of on our Substack.

You absolute coward https://t.co/FIjS2Mkdn5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 7, 2023

The post Ne-Yo Caves to the DNA-Denying Mob appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...