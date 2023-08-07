PBS Rolls Out 'Climate Psychology Therapist' For Armageddon-Coping Session

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a segment that looked like something out of Monty Python, PBS NewsHour brought on a therapist to help people suffering from ‘climate anxiety’ on Sunday.

Anchor John Yang announced the “climate psychology therapist,” noting “This summer, millions of Americans are experiencing firsthand the effects of climate change. Triple-digit temperatures for days on end, smoke from record-setting wildfires fouling the air, warming oceans, bleaching coral reefs…”

“Psychologists say that can be a positive thing, spurring people to action. But for some people, it becomes an overwhelming sense of despair or anxiety,” Yang continued, adding “Psychologists call it climate anxiety. This week, we asked people about their emotional responses to climate change.”

We were then treated to seven troubled individuals who have reached the end of their mental tethers from watching too much climate fear porn, before one Leslie Davenport appeared to urge “it’s really important to acknowledge that if you’re feeling that on any level of intensity, it really means you’re paying attention, you care, you’re empathetic to what’s happening to our world.”

Davenport then encouraged the mentally crippled armageddon obsessed climate tweakers to “Talk about it, talk about it to other people who are like-minded, receptive, ‘I feel that way too,’ so that it’s not as isolating.”

She continued, “there are a lot of what are called climate cafes, or climate circles, that can be found by an easy online search, where people just get together often online, remotely, and just say what they’re feeling what they’re experiencing, what people have found helpful.”

Davenport added that there is even a “climate-aware therapist directory” that the poor babies can turn to.

Watch:

Is it any wonder hordes of normies are suffering from mental meltdown when every news channel they switch to is telling them the world is literally boiling and on fire?

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.