Police Investigate Sikh 7-Eleven Workers Who Resisted Robber

If your store is being robbed over and over again, the police can’t help. In a pro-crime system, committing crimes isn’t a crime, but resisting criminals is the only real crime. The video of 7-Eleven Sikh workers standing up and fighting back against a criminal who was boldly looting the store even as they were …



Read More...