Brickbat: Reckless Driving

August 8, 2023 | Tags: REASON

Prosecutors in Seattle are reportedly mulling charges against a police officer who struck and killed a pedestrian. Kevin Dave reached speeds of up to 74 mph while responding to a high priority call, but he had his siren "chirping" instead of running continuously. He struck Jaahnavi Kandula in a crosswalk in an area where the speed limit is 20 to 25 mph. Bodycam video shows Dave after the crash saying "I fucked up."

