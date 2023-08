Democrats Hire Professional Puppeteer To Continue Operating Dianne Feinstein

August 8, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Democrats have recruited a professional puppeteer to assist 90-year-old Dianne Feinstein by moving her dead limbs and speaking for her whenever needed, according to sources. Feinstein is now expected to retain her senate seat forever.



Read More...