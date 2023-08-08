The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Maricopa All Over Again: Ohio Special Election Plagued With Voting Machine Failures

August 8, 2023

Stop me if you’ve heard this one. Voters go to their polling place to cast their ballots. They’re informed that the machines are jamming, but don’t worry because they can either leave their ballots in a special box or void their ballots and come back later.

It’s not Maricopa County, 2022, though it’s happening exactly like that stolen election. This is Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and other places across the state as they decide on Issue 1, a change in how the state handles constitutional amendments. This vote has drawn nationwide coverage because it directly affects abortion.

According to News Nation:

Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state’s constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States.

The proposal on the ballot, known as Issue 1, would raise the threshold for passing future changes to the Ohio Constitution from a simple majority to 60%. That would raise the bar for another election in November, when voters in the state are scheduled to consider a constitutional amendment that would guarantee access to abortion.

As Rogan O’Handley noted, this is like Maricopa all over again.

Are we seeing a repeat of the Arizona elections in 2022 that resulted in multiple state races, include the gubernatorial election, to be stolen by Democrats? Stay tuned…

The post Maricopa All Over Again: Ohio Special Election Plagued With Voting Machine Failures appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


