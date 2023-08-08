MIT Took Chinese Money To Research AI. The University May Also Have Helped The CCP Surveil Uyghurs.

August 8, 2023

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology used funding from a twice-sanctioned Chinese company to advance components of facial recognition technology, which its Chinese benefactor has reportedly used to track and imprison Uyghurs, a Washington Free Beacon review found. The post MIT Took Chinese Money To Research AI. The University May Also Have Helped The CCP Surveil Uyghurs. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



