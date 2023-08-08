The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ron DeSantis Tells You Who His Masters Are… Besides The Vatican (Video)

August 8, 2023
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants you to think he is all-American, but that is the furthest thing from the truth, especially in light of Samuel Finley Breese Morse’s classic work Foreign Conspiracy Against the Liberties of the United States: The Numbers of Brutus which outlines the invasion in the 1800s of the Roman Catholics in …


