Ron DeSantis Tells You Who His Masters Are… Besides The Vatican (Video)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants you to think he is all-American, but that is the furthest thing from the truth, especially in light of Samuel Finley Breese Morse’s classic work Foreign Conspiracy Against the Liberties of the United States: The Numbers of Brutus which outlines the invasion in the 1800s of the Roman Catholics in …



Read More...