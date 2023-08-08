Vaccine Injury Data Is Clear: Trump’s Operation Warp Speed Shots Are Killing An Estimated 1 Person Per 1,000 Doses – You Won’t Believe The Number Of Americans Killed

August 8, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

We have been reporting on the VAERS report since the beginning of the rollout of the “father of the vaccine,” Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. We’ve also pointed out that less than 1% of injuries and deaths are actually reported to VAERS. In a recent report, Steve Kirsch claims that and estimated 676,000 Americans have …



Read More...