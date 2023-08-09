AOC Accuses Pro-Israel Lobbying Group of ‘Funneling Dark Money’ to ‘Undermine Democracy’

August 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC of “funneling dark money” to target “progressive, working-class candidates of color,” drawing criticism from Jewish activists that she is using “antisemitic tropes.” The post AOC Accuses Pro-Israel Lobbying Group of 'Funneling Dark Money' to ‘Undermine Democracy’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...