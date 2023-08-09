Global Pedophile Ring Busted – 100 Arrested – 13 Children Rescued (Video)

After two FBI agents were killed, the Australian Federal Police announced that 13 children had been rescued during “Operation Bakis” and 100 child sex abusers had been arrested. NBC reports: Almost 100 people in the United States and Australia have so far been arrested over child sexual abuse allegations after the fatal shooting of two FBI …



Read More...