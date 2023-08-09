The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Known Foreign Payments to Biden Family Soar Past $20 Million, House Oversight Committee Reveals

August 9, 2023   |   Tags:

House Republicans released new evidence detailing how the Biden family received more than $20 million from foreign sources, some of whom then-vice president Joe Biden dined with following the payments. The post Known Foreign Payments to Biden Family Soar Past $20 Million, House Oversight Committee Reveals appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


