Known Foreign Payments to Biden Family Soar Past $20 Million, House Oversight Committee Reveals

August 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Republicans released new evidence detailing how the Biden family received more than $20 million from foreign sources, some of whom then-vice president Joe Biden dined with following the payments. The post Known Foreign Payments to Biden Family Soar Past $20 Million, House Oversight Committee Reveals appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...