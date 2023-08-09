Known Foreign Payments to Biden Family Soar Past $20 Million, House Oversight Committee Reveals
August 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
House Republicans released new evidence detailing how the Biden family received more than $20 million from foreign sources, some of whom then-vice president Joe Biden dined with following the payments. The post Known Foreign Payments to Biden Family Soar Past $20 Million, House Oversight Committee Reveals appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments