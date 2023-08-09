Nikki Haley Calls to End Taxpayer Aid to Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

August 9, 2023

"When I’m president, we won’t send one penny to terrorists and countries that hate America," former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley told the Washington Free Beacon on Wednesday. "Nearly two years after Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, he continues to add insult to injury by throwing taxpayer dollars at the Taliban-controlled country. This is a terrorist regime that killed our troops and tortures its own people." The post Nikki Haley Calls to End Taxpayer Aid to Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



