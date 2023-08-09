Rancher Furious with Biden’s New Monument, Shares How It’ll Hurt His Ranch: ‘Shoving It Down Our Throats’
August 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The Biden administration’s designation of over a million acres of land near the Grand Canyon as a national monument comes at a serious cost, according to a Utah rancher. The […] The post Rancher Furious with Biden's New Monument, Shares How It'll Hurt His Ranch: 'Shoving It Down Our Throats' appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments