Trump’s Bold Move: Refusing to Pledge Support for 2024 GOP Nominee Raises Party Concerns

August 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Donald Trump, a champion of conservative values, made a bold decision on Wednesday by choosing not to sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican presidential nominee in 2024. This pledge, which is required by party leadership for candidates to appear on the Aug. 23 debate stage, raises concerns about the future direction of the party and the need for principled leadership.



Read More...