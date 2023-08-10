The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Anti-Corruption Presidential Candidate Assassinated, Suspect in Custody

An anti-corruption candidate seeking to become president of the Central American nation of Ecuador was assassinated Wednesday night. Fernando Villavicencio, who campaigned on severing connections between criminals and the nation’s […] The post Anti-Corruption Presidential Candidate Assassinated, Suspect in Custody appeared first on The Western Journal.


