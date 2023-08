Brickbat: Controlled Burn

August 10, 2023 | Tags: REASON, religion

The governments of Denmark and Sweden are looking at legislation that would ban the burning of the Quran or other religious texts during protests. The Danish foreign ministry, in a statement, said the government wants to intervene in protests where "other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark."

The post Brickbat: Controlled Burn appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...