How Joe Biden’s 2014 Dinner Date With Russia’s Richest Woman – Who’s Linked to Putin and the Russian Mafia – Came Just After She Wired $3.5 MILLION to Hunter’s Shell Company (and AVOIDED U.S. Sanctions Over Ukraine)
August 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post How Joe Biden’s 2014 Dinner Date With Russia’s Richest Woman – Who’s Linked to Putin and the Russian Mafia – Came Just After She Wired $3.5 MILLION to Hunter’s Shell Company (and AVOIDED U.S. Sanctions Over Ukraine) appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments