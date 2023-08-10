Man Killed During FBI Raid After Allegedly Threatening Biden

Authored by Zachary Steiber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A man was killed as FBI agents executed a search warrant in Utah on Aug. 9, officials confirmed.

FBI agents and other law enforcement officers outside the home of Craig Robertson in Provo, Utah on Aug. 9, 2023. (George Frey/Getty Images)

There was a shooting in Provo, Utah around 6:15 a.m. local time, the FBI said.

"The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased," a bureau spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide," the spokesperson added.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email that the agency is aware of an FBI probe "involving an individual in Utah who has exhibited threats to a Secret Service protectee."

The spokesperson said the Secret Service is in close coordination with the FBI but that the bureau is leading the investigation.

Court documents reviewed by The Epoch Times show that Craig Robertson, a Provo resident, was charged recently with threatening President Joe Biden and federal law enforcement officers.

Neither the FBI nor the Secret Service denied it was Mr. Robertson who was killed.

Mr. Robertson wrote in one Facebook post that he heard President Biden was traveling to Utah and that he would be "cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle, according to the court documents.

"Welcom [sic], buffoon-in-chief," Mr. Robertson wrote.

President Biden was scheduled to land in Salt Lake City at 4:30 p.m. local time after spending most of the day in Arizona. A White House official told reporters in Arizona that the schedule has not changed.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear whether Mr. Robertson had a lawyer.

He did not return a message on Facebook, where his profile was still active.

Mr. Robertson wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night that he dreamed of seeing President Biden's body with the head severed. "Hoorah!!!" Mr. Robertson wrote.

He had previously written, "The time is right for a presidential assassination or two." He added, "First Joe then Kamala!!!" Kamala Harris is the vice president.

The Cougar Chronicle, a student-run newspaper, reported that an elderly man and retired weld inspector was shot during an FBI raid in Provo on Wednesday. A LinkedIn profile for Mr. Robertson said he worked for 45 years as a welding inspector before retiring and starting a custom wood business.

The Chronicle reported that eyewitnesses saw FBI agents approach the Provo residence and attempt entry with a battering ram. Gunshots rang out, and an elderly man was shot.

In another post, Mr. Robertson was said to write to his "friends in the Federal Bureau of Idiots" that "I know you're reading this and you have no idea how close your agents came to 'violent eradication.'" And a third post said: "The FBI tried to interfere with my free speech right in my driveway. My 45ACP was ready to smoke 'em!!!"

Mr. Robertson is also accused of threatening Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., a Democrat who charged former President Donald Trump with felony counts related to payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

"Heading to New York to fulfill my dream or iradicating [sic] another of George Soros two-but political hach [sic] DAs," Mr. Robertson wrote on social media, according to court documents. He said he would be waiting in a parking garage with a gun to "smoke" Mr. Bragg.

President Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Mr. Robertson was charged with making interstate threats, retaliating against federal officers by threat, and threatening the president.

The FBI became aware of threats made against Mr. Bragg when tipped off by a social media company in March, an FBI agent said in a probable cause filing.

On March 19, two agents surveilled a Provo residence at which they believed Mr. Robertson lived. They witnessed a white male around 70 to 75 years old exiting the home and entering a vehicle registered to Mr. Robertson. He was wearing a hat with the word "TRUMP" on the front.

The agents followed Mr. Robertson to a church and, later, back to his home. They approached him and asked about the threat against Mr. Bragg. Mr. Robertson admitted to the post but was quoted as saying, "I said it was a dream!" He added, according to the agent: "We're done here! Don't return without a warrant!"

The agent told the court he later reviewed posts from another account used by Mr. Robertson and that he found evidence of additional threats as well as possession by Mr. Robertson of firearms.

Other posts appeared to refer to Attorney General Merrick Garland, an appointee of Mr. Biden, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.