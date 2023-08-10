Plans for Preparedness or “Plandemics”? Here’s A Brief Look At The Fed’s Lawless “Strategic Plan” Under The Tyranny Of “Global Health Security”

August 10, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

I’ve had a couple of interviews on The Sons of Liberty radio with James Roguski regarding the World Health Organization’s (WHO) terrorist attacks on our bodily autonomy, as well as the differences between the WHO treaty and the International Health Regulations that are being proposed for all the world to bow the knee. Recently, we …



Read More...