US Economy in ‘Uncharted Waters,’ Fed Staff Warn

August 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

U.S. Federal Reserve officials are in "uncharted waters" with no clear historical guide as they set monetary policy in an environment with inflation falling but no increase as yet in the unemployment rate, Richmond Fed staff said in a new research note analyzing a central bank rate cycle they deemed "unlike any other." The post US Economy in ‘Uncharted Waters,’ Fed Staff Warn appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...