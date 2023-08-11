BASED: A Lone Man in a Red Hat Waved a Distinct Flag at the FBI Who Killed Craig Robertson in Utah
August 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
We salute you, whoever you are…
A lone man in a red hat appeared on the street in Provo, Utah today outside where the FBI raided and killed Craig Robertson
He held up a flag: "F*CK BIDEN" pic.twitter.com/rJWNIoGKe1
— Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2023
The post BASED: A Lone Man in a Red Hat Waved a Distinct Flag at the FBI Who Killed Craig Robertson in Utah appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments