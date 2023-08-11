BREAKING: Another Recycling Plant Explosion — 4-Alarm Fire — Hazmat Crews Working
August 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
This in Brockton, Massachusetts.
#BREAKING: Hazmat Crews Summoned as Firefighters Battle Large Recycling Plant Fire
⁰#Brockton | #Massachusetts
Numerous Firefighters along level one hazmats crews are currently working to control a significant fire at a recycling plant in Brockton Massachusetts The fire… pic.twitter.com/YXuSdDM0yo
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 11, 2023
The post BREAKING: Another Recycling Plant Explosion — 4-Alarm Fire — Hazmat Crews Working appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments