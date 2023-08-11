The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California Superintendent Threatens School Board Over Proposal To Tell Parents About Trans Students

August 11, 2023   |   Tags:

The head of California's Department of Education in a Thursday letter pressured a school district to withdraw a proposal that requires school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as another gender. The post California Superintendent Threatens School Board Over Proposal To Tell Parents About Trans Students appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


