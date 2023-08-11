Judge Rules Trump Can Share Some Evidence Publicly in 2020 Election Case

A federal judge on Friday ruled that former president Donald Trump will be allowed to publicly share some non-sensitive evidence that will be used in his trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, handing his lawyers a victory. The post Judge Rules Trump Can Share Some Evidence Publicly in 2020 Election Case appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



