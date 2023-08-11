Police Reform and Police Recruitment Don’t Have To Be at Odds

August 11, 2023 | Tags: california, REASON

Police officials are trying to pin the blame for the nationwide crisis in police recruiting on the civil unrest following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police spokespeople and high-profile sheriffs and chiefs complain they can't recruit enough officers largely because the public has grown hostile to officers. They point to efforts to "defund the police." That's partially true, but not the entire story.

A recent Orange County Register article quotes San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman blaming the media: "In the last three years, police have been demonized by the highest office in the land and the majority of the media. When you take three years of an industry being demonized, and taking authority away from police…and it's not one that becomes appealing to those with other options."

Yet the article also refers to an "alarming" International Association of Chiefs of Police study from 2019 – well before the Floyd incident—that detailed far-more mundane reasons that many young people don't want to be cops. These include the desire for more flexible work hours and the long and difficult application and training process. Such issues have been the subject of police conferences for years.

During the 1990s, in the midst of a nationwide crime wave, state and local governments went on a police hiring spree backed by federal grants. Many of those officers now are retiring. California's pension benefits are so generous for officers—allowing them to retire in many departments at age 50 with 90 percent of their final pay—that there's no incentive to stick around.

The dramatic union-promoted pension boosts beginning in the late 1990s assured that agencies would face a wave of openings around now. Thanks to the end of Bush-era wars, police forces have lost one of their main recruiting sources: returning military. Many analyses about the shortfalls make reference to low pay, but that's simply not the case in California. In Orange County, for instance, deputy sheriffs were making around $150,000 a year as early as 2008.

It's worth debunking a few of the other common police union myths. For starters, police agencies were not defunded. ABC News analyzed police budgets in 109 agencies across the country and found they mostly have increased, with 91 having upped their budgets by at least 2 percent. In 49 agencies, police funding has soared by 10 percent or more. Police spending is soaring.

Next, police staffing and spending are not directly tied to crime rates. Try reading some easily available literature about crime rates from serious criminologists and you'll find much head-scratching about why crime goes up and down. Politicians—and police officials, of course—always assume that more police spending will lead to lower crime rates. Policing is one part of the equation, but myriad demographic factors arguably play a more significant role.