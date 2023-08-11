They Support Sex Changes for Children, With Safeguards. A Top Child Psychiatry Group Won’t Let Them Speak at Its Annual Conference.

August 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A top pediatric psychiatry organization has nixed at least three panels with leading European psychologists about Europe’s move away from chemical interventions for children with gender dysphoria, raising questions about the politicization of American medicine and underscoring a clinical divide between the United States and much of the world. The post They Support Sex Changes for Children, With Safeguards. A Top Child Psychiatry Group Won’t Let Them Speak at Its Annual Conference. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...