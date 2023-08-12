Bribed Biden Asks for ANOTHER $40 Billion in Additional Nazi Ukraine Aid

40 billion to Ukraine but nothing for Hawaii. Make it stop. Americans are underwater – we can’t pay our taxes let alone our gas, electric, food etc bills. But bribery Biden’s billions flow out weekly to that dictatorial hellhole. Seniors in the USA are told to brace for far lower social security payment boost in 2024 but hundreds …



