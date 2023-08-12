The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Deported Jihad Mastermind Reveals What the Palestinian Cause is Really All About

August 12, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Editor’s note: Make sure to read Robert Spencer’s masterpiece contributions in Jamie Glazov’s new book: Barack Obama’s True Legacy: How He Transformed America. If the Palestinian Arabs really wanted a state, they would have accepted one of the many offers that have been made to them to establish one, going back to 1948. What they really …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x