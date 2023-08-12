The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

FDA Decides Doctors Can Now Prescribe Ivermectin For COVID-19

August 12, 2023   |   Tags: ,
In a major turn from its previous stance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suddenly declared that it is now okay for doctors in the United States to prescribe ivermectin as a remedy for patients who have COVID-19. The FDA decided that during the “pandemic,” prescribing ivermectin was banned. The FDA and ruling classes were even going after doctors …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x