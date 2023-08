J6 Committee Destroyed Key Records, Proving the Whole Thing Was Fixed From the Start

It is by now abundantly clear that the Jan. 6 “insurrection” was not the work of Trump supporters, but of Leftist plants in the crowd at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, directed by feds who were avid to frame and destroy Trump. Any lingering doubt about this has now been put definitively to rest …



Read More...