Respected CBS Reporter Uncovers AG Garland’s Secret Move: Is Hunter Biden Matter Being Delayed?

August 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Herridge proceeded to delve into the ramifications of this decision. In the near future, it is anticipated that Weiss will deliver a report to the nation detailing his determination regarding the Hunter Biden case. This report aims to provide clarification regarding the possibility of charges being brought forth or declined, which could potentially result in congressional testimony.



Read More...