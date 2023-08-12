WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 55)

August 12, 2023

President Joe Biden, 80, made a rare cross-country trip this week to the Grand Canyon, where he provided definitive proof that senior citizens are more vulnerable to jet lag. While Biden did manage to avoid falling into the canyon—an achievement in and of itself for the tumble-prone octogenarian—he displayed his signature confusion in both interviews and press conferences. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 55) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



