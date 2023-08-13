FBI Executes 74-year-old, Disabled ‘MAGA Trumper’ Veteran Who Facebooked About Shooting Biden

August 13, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Craig Deleeuw Robertson, a Utah senior citizen who had recently posted that it was time to start “cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle” for the “buffoon-in-chief,”was shot and killed by the FBI on Wednesday morning. Robertson’s posts were highly charged and wrong but perhaps he was speaking “metaphorically” like Madonna when she said …



Read More...